Rest, Recharge, Reinvent: Kia India’s Shakti Upadhyay on the power of pause

“Burnout often comes when we forget to set boundaries between work and personal life,” stated Shakti Upadhyay, Head - marketing and public relations, Kia India, in a conversation with Storyboard18.

Upadhyay advises that one should build a routine which helps one reset as marketing is a very vibrant and fast-paced job.

“It’s important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup. As leaders, we must be role-models of balance — taking breaks, recharging creatively, and making the space to think — because in marketing, fresh ideas don’t come from a tired mind,” he added.

Can you list five of your favourite quotes on marketing and leadership?

It’s not about the product you sell, but the story you tell — Seth Godin, American author and marketing expert.

The best marketing doesn’t feel like marketing — Tom Fishburne, cartoonist.

The only way to win at marketing is to outsmart, not outspend — Doug Hal Curtis, former Creative Director, Wieden + Kennedy, an ad agency.

A brand is no longer what we tell the consumer it is — it is what consumers tell each other it is — Scott Cook, American businessman.

Make it simple. Make it memorable. Make it inviting to look at — Leo Burnett, late American advertising executive.

What kind of marketing-related content do you look at?

I like to explore great brand campaigns, not just in automotive, but across categories. I also follow marketing experts like Seth Godin and Scott Galloway to stay sharp on branding and consumer trends.

I often find inspiration in unexpected places, from viral content to how new digital experiences engage users. Good marketing is everywhere, if one pays attention.

Who are your favourite creators and what draws them to you?

I’m drawn to creators and thinkers who inspire bold brand building and deep consumer connection. I follow David Aaker, an American consultant, for timeless insights on building strong, differentiated brands; Galloway, American orator and academic, for sharp takes on brand relevance in today’s digital economy; and Rory Sutherland for his perspective on creativity and behavioural science in marketing.

I also admire creators like Casey Neistat, American YouTuber who shows the power of authentic storytelling. What draws me to them is their ability to stay human, creative, and culturally connected.

What were the last few videos you viewed on any platform?

Recently, I watched a few global EV brand films. It’s always interesting to see how different markets are shaping the narrative around electric mobility, which is very relevant for us at Kia India today. I also viewed some great product storytelling from fashion and tech brands — there’s a lot to learn from how they create aspiration and cultural relevance.

I also stay curious about what’s trending in short-form content — reels, YouTube Shorts, influencer-driven storytelling — because that’s where today’s consumer attention is shifting.

What is your fitness / wellness routine?

With our Kia India workday starting early, I like to keep my fitness routine simple and consistent. I stick to my regular morning walks. It gives me time to clear my head and think creatively before the day begins.

I find that some of my best ideas come during those walks. Beyond that, I try to stay mindful about my wellbeing, making sure I get enough rest, eat balanced meals, and stay disconnected from screens whenever I can. In a fast-paced role like ours, managing energy is just as important as managing time.

What’s your routine weekend like?

My weekends are about balancing recharge and inspiration. I start the morning with a long walk — it’s a routine that helps me reflect and reset. I also like to catch up on reading, whether it’s on marketing trends, design thinking, or brand stories from across industries. A good part of my weekend is spent with family and friends.

My favourite weekend is one where I can get outdoors, explore new spaces or experiences, and soak in some creative inspiration — whether through films, art, or simply observing how brands connect with people in the real world. It’s about staying curious, even when off the clock.

What have you been watching on weekends?

I like to keep my weekend viewing a mix of inspiration and relaxation. I’ve been watching some well-crafted global brand films and documentaries. They always offer new ways of thinking about storytelling and design. I also enjoy watching travel and culture-based content, which often sparks ideas on how brands can connect emotionally. And I unwind with a good series or movie in order to refresh my mind for the week ahead.

Any work or life hack you swear by?

One simple hack I swear by is making space for thinking — not just doing. In a fast-paced role, it’s easy to get caught in the day-to-day routine, but some of the best ideas come when you step back. For me, that’s during my morning walks or when I block quiet time in the week. Another is writing things down — whether it’s a thought, a campaign idea, or a quick note. It helps me think clearer and stay focussed on what matters.

What are you reading? Any recommendations?

I try to read across genres to keep my thinking fresh. Recently, I’ve been reading ‘Building Strong Brands’ by David Aaker — it’s a classic, and very relevant as we evolve the Kia brand in India.

I’m also enjoying ‘Alchemy’ by Rory Sutherland. It offers great insights into creativity and consumer behaviour, which are critical for modern marketing. Beyond that, I dip into biographies or books on culture and design. They help spark ideas beyond the usual marketing playbook.

What is your advice to avoid personal and professional burnout?

Burnout often comes when we forget to create boundaries between our work and personal lives. My advice is to consciously build a routine that helps you reset. For me, it’s my morning walk, reading, and making time for family and friends.

It’s also important to remember that you can’t pour from an empty cup. As leaders, we must be role-models of balance — taking breaks, recharging creatively, and making the space to think — because in marketing, fresh ideas don’t come from a tired mind.

A piece of advice you would like to share with GenZ?

Stay curious and stay authentic. Gen Z has incredible access to information and platforms. Use that to learn constantly, but don’t lose your unique voice in the process. In marketing and in life, authenticity and creativity matter more than ever. The world doesn’t need another copy — it needs what only you can bring.

What's the best advice you got or heard in life?

One of the best pieces of advice I received from my boss in my last company was simple but powerful: 'Don’t try to do everything yourself. Build a strong team, trust them, and give them the space to shine.'