India's digital playbook expands: Jayant Chaudhary joins Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit

With the world's largest digital population and a media economy growing at breakneck speed, India is positioning itself as a formidable force in shaping the future of global entertainment.
The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), set to take place on June 27 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, is the latest sign of the country's ambitions and rising influence.
Backed by Network18 Group, with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol, and Forbes India, the summit arrives amid a global recalibration of digital power. The event builds on momentum from the government's landmark World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) and seeks to define the next chapter of the digital entertainment revolution - with India at its center.
Jayant Chaudhary
Joining this pivotal dialogue is Jayant Chaudhary, a leader who bridges tradition and progress. Currently serving as Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Chaudhary has steadily evolved from a grassroots farmer leader to an influential national policymaker.
Born in Dallas, Texas, and educated at Delhi University and the London School of Economics, Chaudhary's academic and global outlook complements his political legacy as the grandson of former Prime Minister Charan Singh.
Throughout his career - from advocating for farmers in Parliament to playing a key role during the 2020-2021 farmers' protests, he has remained a consistent voice for equitable growth and opportunity.
In his current ministerial role, Chaudhary champions skilling, innovation, and entrepreneurship—critical pillars as India readies itself for the next wave of digital entertainment and creative economy jobs. His presence at DES 2025 underscores the central role that policy, education, and talent development will play in shaping India’s entertainment landscape.
