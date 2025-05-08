Kalyan Jewellers' ad and promotion spendings up by 16% to Rs 106 crore in Q4 FY25

Kalyan Jewellers on Thursday announced the Quarter 4th earnings for the fiscal year 2025. The jewellery giant's advertising and promotional spending increased by 16% in Q4 FY25. The Thrissur-headquartered company's spend Rs 106.3 crore on ads and promotion in the January-March quarter FY2025 compared to Rs 82.2 crore in the corresponding quarter in FY24--a 29% year-on-year jump. In the Middle East market, Kalyan Jewellers spent Rs 12.3 crore on ads and publicity in Q4 FY25.

Kalyan Jewellers, which boasts celebrity ambassadors like Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and others, has invested more than Rs 1,000 crore in marketing and advertisements in the past four years.

Kalyan Jewellers registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 187.6 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025.

The Q4 profit of the company jumped 36.5% year-on-year. The company had clocked a profit of Rs 137.4 crore in Q4 FY24.

Overall, in fiscal year 2025, Kalyan Jewellers' profit soared to Rs 714 crore compared to Rs 596 crore in FY24.

The revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,181.5 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025 compared to Rs 4,525 crore in the same duration in FY24.

Kalyan Jewellers' standalone revenue stood at Rs 5,350 crore in Q4 FY25, while profit after tax surged to Rs 185 crore.

The company's total income increased to Rs 25,189.6 crore in FY25, and it recorded consolidated revenue of Rs 25,045 crore in full fiscal 2025 as against Rs 18,516 crore in the previous financial year, a growth of 35%.

According to the company, the demand for gold jewellery and ownership was higher in rural India at 60% compared to urban India at 40%.

Southern India constituted the largest pie in the Indian jewellery market at 40%, followed by West India at 25%, North India at 20%, and East India at 15%, respectively.

Kalyan generated a revenue of Rs 2539 crore from South India in Q4 FY25, up 29% YoY. The non-South revenue stood at Rs 2,810 crore in Q4 FY25.

Gold revenue accounted for Rs 3,568 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 2,680 crore in Q4 FY24.

The lifestyle jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue of Rs 28 crore and a net loss of Rs 12 crore for Q4 FY25.

Despite the continued volatility in gold prices, Kalyan Jewellers India's Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaramam observed a positive momentum in consumer demand.