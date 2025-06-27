            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • kohli-bets-big-on-agilitas-invests-rs-40-crore-in-former-puma-india-mds-sporting-venture-72015

Kohli bets big on Agilitas; invests Rs 40 crore in former Puma India MD’s sporting venture

The Bengaluru-based company has already raised Rs 600 crore in under two years from marquee investors like Nexus Venture Partners, Spring Capital, and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2025 8:37 AM
Kohli bets big on Agilitas; invests Rs 40 crore in former Puma India MD’s sporting venture
Kohli was set to renew the deal in 2025 at an increased valuation of Rs 300 crore, but instead chose to exit and align with Agilitas (Image Source: Moneycontrol)

Virat Kohli has invested Rs 40 crore in Agilitas Sports, a next-gen sporting goods company founded by former Puma India MD Abhishek Ganguly. The deal not only marks a significant business reunion but also repositions Kohli as a co-creator in a brand, rather than just a celebrity endorser.

Kohli’s investment is part of a larger funding round, with further capital infusions expected, Moneycontrol reported. The Bengaluru-based company has already raised Rs 600 crore in under two years from marquee investors like Nexus Venture Partners, Spring Capital, and former cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

The partnership is layered in history. As the man behind Puma India’s aggressive brand-building in the 2010s, Ganguly had onboarded Kohli in a headline-making Rs 110 crore endorsement deal in 2017, a contract that lasted eight years. Kohli was set to renew the deal in 2025 at an increased valuation of Rs 300 crore, but instead chose to exit and align with Agilitas, backing his former collaborator’s new venture with capital and conviction.

Unlike previous brand roles, Kohli’s involvement in Agilitas goes deeper than image rights. He has been issued 3.6 lakh compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS), giving him equity upside and a real stake in the company’s future. According to media reports, he will also play an active role in brand positioning and product strategy, helping the company scale into a household name.

For Kohli, this adds to a diversified startup portfolio that includes investments in Digit Insurance, MPL, Blue Tribe, and his own brand Wrogn, positioning him as one of India’s most prolific athlete-entrepreneurs.


Tags
First Published on Jun 27, 2025 8:37 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly four decades at the helm

Anna Wintour steps down as US Vogue editor after nearly four decades at the helm

Brand Makers

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them "esthetic nightmare"

Elon Musk bans hashtags from ads on X, calls them "esthetic nightmare"

Brand Makers

Govt pulls plug on Amitabh Bachchan’s cyber fraud caller tune

Govt pulls plug on Amitabh Bachchan’s cyber fraud caller tune

Brand Makers

Airbnb's CFO Ellie Mertz appointed to Netflix Board of Directors

Airbnb's CFO Ellie Mertz appointed to Netflix Board of Directors

Brand Makers

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

'We can build businesses of the future, just like my father did,' says Mukesh Ambani

Brand Makers

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Nitin Saluja joins LEGO group as Director of Government & Public Affairs

Brand Makers

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027

Piyush Goyal says India set to be third-largest economy by 2027