WPP Media appoints Sindhuja Rai as Chief Client Officer, APMEA

Prior to this, Sindhuja Rai led Wavemaker as the CEO for the APAC region.

By  Storyboard18Jun 27, 2025 9:44 AM
Before joining Wavemaker in Sep 2023, Sindhuja Rai was the Global media investment and AMEA CX lead at Mondelēz International.

Sindhuja Rai, who led Wavemaker as the CEO for the APAC region, has been appointed as the chief client officer for the APMEA region by WPP Media.

At Wavemaker, Rai drove the strategy and execution of how Wavemaker positively provoked growth for its clients and people around the region.

Before joining Wavemaker in Sep 2023, Rai was the Global media investment and AMEA CX lead at Mondelēz International. Unlocking the impact of Mondelēz's marketing investment across all markets globally was her key focus area and it made a strong contribution to Mondelēz's growth journey over the past few years.

Under her leadership, AMEA CX team delivered 10%+ YOY growth of media ROI for six years in a row in the region. With over 25 years of experience in marketing overall, she has previously also worked in media agencies like IPG, Publicis, and Havas too.


First Published on Jun 27, 2025 9:34 AM

