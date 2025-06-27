Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood-powered campaign wins NYC Mayoral primary

In a seismic political upset that has captured national attention - and warmed South Asian hearts across the globe - Zohran Mamdani, son of acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair, has emerged as the Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City.

Mamdani's campaign, widely praised for its creativity and cultural resonance, leaned heavily into Bollywood nostalgia and working-class messaging to claim a decisive 43.5% of the votes, defeating party heavyweight Andrew Cuomo, who secured 36.3%.

The 33-year-old Mamdani, a former state assemblyman and community organizer, is now one step away from leading one of the world's most diverse cities.

His unexpected rise has been powered not just by policy promises but by a refreshingly vibrant campaign that redefined political storytelling through the lens of South Asian pop culture.

Mamdani's viral campaign video became the centerpiece of his appeal, blending cinematic flair with political messaging.

In a standout moment, he created the iconic scene from Deewar (1975), where Amitabh Bachchan's character lists his material riches. Mirroring Shah Rukh Khan's open-armed pose, Mamdani delivers a heartwarming punchline: "Aap (I have you)."

Another segment transformed Kishore Kumar's classic line from Karz - "Kya tumne kabhi kisi ko pyaar kiya?" - into an inventive civic prompt: "Have you ever voted for someone? Have you ever ranked anyone?" The message was designed to demystify New York's ranked-choice voting system, especially for multilingual, immigrant voters unfamiliar with the process.

According to X's AI assistant Grok, Mamdani's video prominently used Urdu, a nod to New York's sizable South Asian population. While 2015 census data estimated around 114,000 Urdu-speaking residents in NYC, observers suggest the number has only grown - a demographic Mamdani successfully energized.

Beyond the cinematic packaging, Mamdani's campaign struck a chord with young and working-class voters through a bold populist vision. Positioning himself as the anti-establishment candidate, he declared, "Billionaires ke paas already sab kuch hai. Ab, aapka time aayega (Billionaires already have everything. Now, your time has come).”

His platform championed essentials—Roti, kapda aur makaan (food, clothing, shelter)—and included promises such as universal childcare, rent freezes, free public buses, and subsidized groceries.

In his victory speech on Tuesday night, Mamdani quoted Nelson Mandela, saying, “It always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.”