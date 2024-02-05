Meet the new I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju: A distinguished bureaucrat with a rich legacy

Sanjay Jaju succeeds Apurva Chandra as Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B). Jaju, an accomplished bureaucrat, brings years of experience and a track record of outstanding service across sectors in public service and governance.

A Telangana cadre IAS officer from the 1992 batch, Jaju has held key positions in various fields, demonstrating his versatility and leadership abilities. His most recent position as Additional Secretary to the Department of Defense Production, which he served since 2018, shows his ability to manage critical works. Jaju was the Director of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation from 2014 to 2018, before joining the defense forces. During this time, he was crucial in transforming the organization, receiving recognition and awards for his innovative plans. In January 2018, he received the Gold Icon National e-Governance Award for his outstanding contributions to conceptualizing, designing, and implementing Project INAMPRO, which established a benchmark in the infrastructure industry.

Jaju's dedication to public service is evident from the contributions he made to all the offices he held. For instance, as the Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government's Electronics, IT, and Communications Department from May 2011 to October 2014, he promoted and pushed IT industrial investment in the state, highlighting its role in improving governance.

His contributions as the Commissioner and Ex-Officio Secretary of the Consumer Affairs, Food, and Civil Supplies Department from September 2008 to May 2011 where he oversaw the dynamics of the food economy, ensuring food security through the Public Distribution System are also noteworthy.

Jaju's leadership goes beyond administrative responsibilities.

For a year, he served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh's Infrastructure Corporation, overseeing infrastructure development through public-private partnerships. During his two-year term as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (2005-2007), he worked to improve civic amenities for over 8 million people.

Throughout his career, Jaju has shown his ability to manage an array of responsibilities, from regulatory development to providing relief and rehabilitation for families displaced because of major projects.

Jaju earned a Master's degree in Technology from the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology. He also holds certificates and diplomas from prestigious institutions such as Cornell University, Harvard Kennedy School, Duke University, and Manchester University.

In his career, Jaju has also won a host of awards which include the Computer Society of India Award, Manthan Award for South Asia and Asia Pacific, SKOCH AWARD for Best Project of National Significance, Dataquest e-Gov Champion Award, Gold Icon National e-Governance Award for process reengineering, and the Stockholm Challenge Award.

In addition to his professional success, Jaju has published blogs on social media, democracy, and the Digital India vision.

As Sanjay Jaju takes on the role of I&B Secretary, his dedication to excellence positions him as a firm leader leading the ministry to new heights.