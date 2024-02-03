comScore

Sanjay Jaju appointed as MIB secretary, Apurva Chandra moved to health ministry

Apurva Chandra assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August 2021. A civil engineer by education, Chandra had earlier served as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

By  Storyboard18Feb 3, 2024 7:26 PM
On January 2, 2024, The Competent Authority approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare to Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (From left to right: Sanjay Jaju and Apurva Chandra)

Apurva Chandra, who was the secretary of information and broadcasting, has been made the secretary of the health ministry.

Sanjay Jaju, a senior bureaucrat steps into the shoes of Chandra as the secretary of I&B. Jaju is a 1992-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Telangana cadre. He holds a postgraduate degree in mechanical engineering, a cost & management accountant and an MBA in Finance.

On January 2, 2024, The Competent Authority approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare to Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chandra went on to assume the charge as secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August 2021. A civil engineer by education, Chandra had earlier served as secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He has also worked as Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence with the mandate of strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process. Several major contracts like S-400 missile system, Multi Role Helicopters, Assault Rifles, Naval ships, T-90 tanks etc. were signed during the period. He chaired the Committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.


First Published on Feb 3, 2024 7:14 PM

