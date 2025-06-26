            

Walmart Global CEO Doug McMillon meets PM Narendra Modi

By  Storyboard18Jun 26, 2025 12:26 PM
Doug McMillon was joined by Walmart Inc. Board Member Steuart Walton and Kath McLay, President & CEO of Walmart International.

Walmart Inc. President & CEO, Doug McMillon, currently on a visit to India, met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reaffirm the retail giant's growing commitment to the country.

McMillon was joined by Walmart Inc. Board Member Stuart Walton and Kath McLay, President & CEO of Walmart International.

The conversation touched on Walmart's expansive footprint in India through its keys businesses - Flipkart, PhonePe, Walmart Global Tech, and Walmart Sourcing. Further discussions took place around job creation, MSME empowerment, digital market access for local manufacturers, and expanding India's role in global exports.

In a post on X, McMillon shared, "Thank you Honorable PM @narendramodi for a valuable meeting. We are excited by your vision and proud to support by partnering to achieve our $10 billion annual exports goal and investing in innovation through Flipkart & PhonePe. India remains central to our strategy."

Walmart noted that the interaction with the Prime Minister reinforced the company's long-term commitment to India's economic progress and digital transformation.

Addressing a business event in New Delhi on Tuesday, McMillon underscored India's strategic relevance in Walmart's global playbook.


First Published on Jun 26, 2025 12:26 PM

