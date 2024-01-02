Apurva Chandra gets additional charge of Department of Health and Family Welfare

The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare to Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Chandra assumed charge as Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in August 2021. A civil engineer by education, Chandra had earlier served as Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

He has also worked as Director General (Acquisition) in the Ministry of Defence with the mandate of strengthening the Indian Armed Forces by expediting the acquisition process. Several major contracts like S-400 missile system, Multi Role Helicopters, Assault Rifles, Naval ships, T-90 tanks etc. were signed during the period. He chaired the Committee to draft the new Defence Acquisition Procedure.

Chandra has worked for over four years between 2013 and 2017 as Principal Secretary (Industries) in the Government of Maharashtra. He has also spent more than seven years in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in the Government of India. He has been involved in framing policies with regard to fuel supplies to industries, supply logistics, transportation, storage and distribution of fuel products etc.