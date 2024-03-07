comScore            

Netflix viewed maximum by female customers: YouGov

By  Storyboard18Mar 7, 2024 6:13 PM
Netflix viewed maximum by female customers: YouGov
Netflix achieved the highest score of 78.9 – an overall measure of brand health, calculated as an average of its Impression, Quality, Value, Customer Satisfaction, Reputation and Recommendation scores. (Representative Image: Mollie Sivaram via Unsplash)

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, YouGov BrandIndex – a syndicated brand tracker which continuously collects data on thousands of brands every day – revealed the most positively perceived brands among current female customers in the market.

Among major audio and video streaming brands in India, Netflix was viewed most positively by female customers over the past 12 months. It achieved the highest score of 78.9 – an overall measure of brand health, calculated as an average of its Impression, Quality, Value, Customer Satisfaction, Reputation and Recommendation scores.

Compared to men, where Amazon Prime Video scores higher than Netflix, the latter is more positively perceived by women.

Amazon Prime Video is the next most favourably viewed brand in this sector (76.2), followed by Disney+ Hotstar (74.5), YouTube (74.4) and Amazon Prime Music (69.3).

In the e-commerce category, Amazon emerged as the strongest brand among female customers (81.9). Myntra is the second in the list (75.0), followed by Nykaa (74.2), Flipkart (71.8) and Ajio (69.3).

Within the smartphones category, iPhone was the most positively perceived brand among females (78.4), followed by Samsung (76.0) and Vivo (67.3).'

Finally, in the financial services category, Google Pay is the strongest among female customers (79.5), as opposed to males where it ranks second.

Amazon Pay is the second most positively perceived brand (75.4), followed by Paytm (72.4), Visa (68.8) and Mastercard (68.7).


First Published on Mar 7, 2024 6:13 PM

