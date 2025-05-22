Goafest 2025: Enormous, Tilt, McCann, Leo, atom come out on top at the ABBY Awards

At the 2025 ABBY Awards, held in association with The One Show, independent advertising agency Enormous emerged as a commanding force, securing the title of Digital Specialist Agency of the Year with a leading total of 64 points. The agency outpaced top contenders Leo India and atom network, which placed second and third with 26 and 22 points, respectively, in the categories.

Enormous collected six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals across categories. Notably, the agency earned a Gold in the ‘Digital – Online Only Video’ category for its work on Finolex’s “Smart Door Locks” campaign.

Tilt Brand Solutions in collaboration with ZeroFifty Mediaworks is placed fifth with 18 points, winning a gold, silver, and bronze for its work on Dream11’s “Aapki Team Mein Kaun – The Party” in the categories of ‘Digital Only Online Video’ and ‘Digital Craft – Creative Use of Copywriting.’

In addition to its digital accolades, Enormous was also named Mobile Specialist Agency of the Year, amassing 12 points through one silver and one bronze win. McCann Worldgroup India and VML India followed, each claiming a gold medal.

McCann Worldgroup was honored for ESAF Small Finance Bank’s “Dabba Savings Account” in the ‘Direct Response – Dimensional Mail (3D Pieces)’ category. The agency also earned a gold for Rotary Club Bangalore PC’s “Message” in ‘Mobile – Mobile Video,’ and for Buckaroo’s “Fit My Feet” in ‘Work Done for Social Awareness or Charity Causes.’

Meanwhile, the Technology Specialist Agency of the Year award was jointly awarded to Leo India and Mindshare, with each agency earning 10 points. Leo secured a silver medal, while Mindshare took home a silver and bronze. Atom network followed with eight points, including one bronze.

Leo India also took home the Direct Specialist Agency of the Year title, accumulating 40 points through three silver and five bronze wins. Famous Innovations and FCB India followed closely with 30 and 26 points, respectively. Famous earned five silvers, while FCB India stood out with a Grand Prix, three golds, and one silver, among them, top honors for Central Railways’ “Lucky Yatra” and Uber India’s “Uber One.”