Danish toymaker Lego opens first store in India, eyes double-digit growth

Danish toymaker The Lego Group is laying the foundation for a major India play, launching its first branded retail store in Gurugram and eyeing aggressive expansion, according to media reports.

With a sprawling 4,500-square-foot outlet - the largest Lego store in South Asia - the company is making a bold foray beyond it current online and multi-brand retail presence through platforms like Hamleys and FirstCry. The new store will stock over 800 products, including 250 exclusive sets, in a move Lego believes will deepen consumer engagement and brand presence.

“We’ve seen Lego love grow not just among kids, but also parents and adults in recent years,” said Bhavana Mandon, country manager, Lego India, in a media report.

The store marks the beginning of Lego’s physical retail expansion across India in partnership with retail franchisee Ample. The next store is expected to launch in Bengaluru within the next three months, with further rollouts planned in both metro and Tier-II cities.

Mandon said that cities like Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow are already contributing significantly to Lego’s India journey.

According to a 2024 report by Exim Bank, India’s toy market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to double to $3 billion by 2028, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12 percent between 2023 and 2028. Lego is aiming to outpace that figure with double-digit growth through 2032.

To cater to India's diverse customer base, Lego has curated a broad pricing strategy, with products ranging from Rs 449 for entry-level sets to over Rs 80,000 for collectors and serious hobbyists.

The toymaker is also tapping into the rising popularity of Lego among adults, who are increasingly turning to its tactile building blocks as a form of mental detox and stress relief, the report added.