            

Ogilvy's Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as CBO

Kalyani Srivastava previously led Ogilvy as the associate president.

By  Storyboard18Jun 9, 2025 2:05 PM
Ogilvy's Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as CBO
Kalyani Srivastava's career at Rediffusion Y&R began as assistant vice president and chief of staff.

Kalyani Srivastava, who held the position of an associate president at Ogilvy since Jan 2024, has joined Creativeland Asia as the chief business officer.

Srivastava began her journey at The Leela Palaces & Resorts, and then joind Marriott Global Sales Organisation as assistant manager - sales.

Her career at Rediffusion Y&R began as assistant vice president and chief of staff. Srivastava also held the position of joint president and vice president at Rediffusion Group.

Ogilvy launched Ogilvy Consulting in India with Neeraj Bassi appointed to head Ogilvy's Consulting practice. Bassi will be based in the Ogilvy Gurugram office, from where he will also serve as the head of strategic planning for Ogilvy India (North).

Globally, Ogilvy Consulting focusses on solving three key strategic business problems – Growth & Innovation, Business Design & Digital Transformation.


Tags
First Published on Jun 9, 2025 2:05 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Neeraj Mittal to continue additional charge as MeitY secretary

Neeraj Mittal to continue additional charge as MeitY secretary

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai on Google’s leadership and AI vision: ‘Not about replacing people’

Sundar Pichai on Google’s leadership and AI vision: ‘Not about replacing people’

Brand Makers

All you need to know about Mark Read: The quiet transformer behind WPP's new age

All you need to know about Mark Read: The quiet transformer behind WPP's new age

Brand Makers

"Achieved so much together": WPP CEO Mark Read steps down, writes an emotional note

"Achieved so much together": WPP CEO Mark Read steps down, writes an emotional note

Brand Makers

WPP likely to communicate new structure to all partners in India; Global CEO Mark Read announces exit

WPP likely to communicate new structure to all partners in India; Global CEO Mark Read announces exit

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai explains why human coders still have the edge over AI

Sundar Pichai explains why human coders still have the edge over AI

Brand Makers

WPP CEO Mark Read to step down; ad holdco says search for a successor is underway

WPP CEO Mark Read to step down; ad holdco says search for a successor is underway