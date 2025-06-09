Ogilvy's Kalyani Srivastava joins Creativeland Asia as CBO

ADVERTISEMENT
Kalyani Srivastava, who held the position of an associate president at Ogilvy since Jan 2024, has joined Creativeland Asia as the chief business officer.
Srivastava began her journey at The Leela Palaces & Resorts, and then joind Marriott Global Sales Organisation as assistant manager - sales.
Her career at Rediffusion Y&R began as assistant vice president and chief of staff. Srivastava also held the position of joint president and vice president at Rediffusion Group.
Ogilvy launched Ogilvy Consulting in India with Neeraj Bassi appointed to head Ogilvy's Consulting practice. Bassi will be based in the Ogilvy Gurugram office, from where he will also serve as the head of strategic planning for Ogilvy India (North).
Globally, Ogilvy Consulting focusses on solving three key strategic business problems – Growth & Innovation, Business Design & Digital Transformation.