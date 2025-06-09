All you need to know about Mark Read: The quiet transformer behind WPP's new age

After a three-decade career shaping one of the world's largest advertising and communications conglomerates, WPP CEO Mark Read will step down at the end of this year.

The Board announced on Monday that Read, who has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2018 and has been with the company since 1989, will retire from his post and the Board on 31 December 2025. The search for his successor is now underway.

Mark Read - Early years, WPP, and more

The British executive leaves behind a storied legacy of transformation. A Cambridge-educated economist with an MBA from INSEAD, Read led WPP through one of its most turbulent eras, such as:

- A period marked by the abrupt departure of long-time leader Sir Martin Sorrell,

- Industry-wide disruption from big tech

- A pandemic-induced shift in work culture

- Increasing pressure from clients to demonstrate marketing's value in an age of performance-based media.

Read began his WPP career in 1989, taking on a series of a leadership roles that spanned the company's global and digital arms. As CEO of WPP Digital, he spearheaded WPP's first major moves into emerging tech.

Later, as Global CEO of Wunderman, he transformed the legacy direct marketing agency into one of the world's leading digital-first shops.

Appointed WPP CEO in September 2018, Read swiftly executed a sweeping overhaul of the sprawling group - consolidating agencies, slashing debt, and pivoting to digital and data-driven marketing services.

Under his leadership, WPP steadily improved its organic growth and profitability, while investing in talent and diversity initiatives that earned him industry plaudits.

In 2024, he was awarded a CBE for services to the creative industries, capping a string of honours that included a Fellowship from the IPA and recognition from INvolve and Heroes for championing diversity in business.

Yet Read's tenure was not without controversy.

In January 2025, he issued a global directive requiring WPP's 110,000 staff to work in the office four days a week and at least two Fridays per month.

The move - framed by Read as a bid to boost productivity and foster collaboration - sparked backlash from employees worldwide. A petition circulated by "concerned WPP employees" argued that the mandate could cause significant mental and social harm, and challenged Read's claims about the productivity benefits of in-office work as "anecdotal" and "misrepresented".

Outside the corporate world, Read serves as a trustee of the Natural History Museum, and remains a respected figure in the British creative and business community.

As WPP begins its search for a new leader, Read’s successor will inherit a leaner, more digitally-focused organisation — but also one navigating the evolving expectations of both clients and employees in a fast-changing media landscape.