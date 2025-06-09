Former Times Group executive Partha Sinha joins McKinsey as Senior Advisor

Partha Sinha, a veteran media and marketing executive known for his eclectic career across advertising, publishing, and finance, has joined McKinsey & Company as a Senior Advisor in its consumer practice. The appointment marks a new chapter for Sinha, who will advise the consulting giant’s global roster of consumer clients, drawing on decades of experience from leadership roles at The Times Group, BBH, Ogilvy, and Citibank.

The move comes shortly after Sinha’s exit from Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), where he most recently held the dual title of President and Chief Brand Officer. His transition to McKinsey follows the completion of his notice period last month.

In addition to his new advisory role, Sinha is also building ABLTY Advisory LLP, a personal venture aimed at offering strategic counsel across brand and business domains.

Sinha’s ascent within BCCL reached its peak in July 2024 when he was elevated to Chief Brand Officer after a successful stint as President - Response, the advertising revenue unit of the media conglomerate. In his expanded role, he oversaw brand strategy across marquee properties including The Times of India, The Economic Times, Times Internet, and several regional titles. His tenure coincided with the appointment of Surinder Chawla, former MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, as President and Head of Response.

At BCCL, Sinha was instrumental in aligning brand and content strategies with broader business goals, deepening audience engagement, and opening new revenue streams.

A trained nuclear engineer who pivoted early into banking and advertising, Sinha’s career spans senior leadership roles at Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH, and McCann. His latest move adds further momentum to the reshaping of the advisory and marketing industries, where talent increasingly flows between agencies, corporations, and consulting firms.