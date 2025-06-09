Tata Motors aims to drive brand aspirations, leverage marketing tech for long-term growth

Automaker giant Tata Motors has unveiled an extensive plan to boost car sales and enhance brand equity for long-term growth.

In the fiscal year 2026 outlook report, Tata Motors mentioned that it would focus on new passenger vehicles brand positioning, drive engagement through touch & feel marketing, and leverage new-age technologies to drive customer acquisition.

According to the car manufacturers, Tata Motors has eyed 10% EBITDA for the consolidated PV and EV (Electric vehicle) business by FY2030, driven by a transition towards software-defined vehicles.

Tata Motors has planned to include advanced features, including ADAS, high levels of in-car personalization, and seamless connectivity with phones among others.

The company said it will strengthen its portfolio with 7 new nameplates and 23 products by fiscal year 2030. And for EVs, the automaker will focus on driving confidence and awareness in Tier 2 and 3 cities. Besides, boosting the charging network is also on the cards.

India's passenger vehicle and EV industry is expected to grow to 6 million by 2030 due to rapid growth in high-consumption households and faster replacement cycles of new cars to 4 years. However, short-term fluctuations and secular growth will persist.

Notably, Tata Motors has exuded confidence in sales of SUVs and multi-purpose vehicles (MPV). In contrast, the automaker found less potential in hatchback sales because of the higher entry price and fewer new nameplate launches.

Tata Motors's SUV sales grew by 11% in FY25 while Hatch's sales witnessed a 13% drop in the same period.

The automaker has expected that the PV Volume growth during the financial year 2026-2030 period will be well ahead of the industry. The company has envisaged a 16% market share for PVs by FY2027.