CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dell Technologies, GroupM Nexus, Airbnb, Fox Corp, BharatPe Group and more

Executive moves in the world of brands and agencies.

By  Storyboard18Jun 9, 2025 7:34 AM
Keep up with all the key people movements in the advertising and marketing world in Storyboard18’s weekly column CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who are in, out, and in-between.

Manish Gupta

Previous: Vice president and general manager - Global Alliances, APJ&GC, Dell Technologies

Present: President & Managing director, Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies has named Manish Gupta as the managing director. He has worked across IBM and Lenovo.

Asha Kharga

Previous: Chief customer and brand officer, Mahindra Group

Present: Chief customer officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has appointed Asha Kharga as chief customer officer. She has worked across TBWA, JWT, Leo Burnett Group, Unilever and Axis Bank.

Nicolas Bidon

Previous: Global CEO, GroupM Nexus

Nicolas Bidon has stepped down from his position at GroupM Nexus. He has worked across MicroStrategy, Watchfire, Yahoo, Xaxis, plista, and The Goat Agency.

Rebecca Van Dyck

Previous: Chief operating officer, Reality Labs, Meta

Present: CMO, Airbnb

Airbnb has named Rebecca Van Dyck as the CMO. She has worked across Chiat Day NY, Wieden + Kennedy, Apple, Levi Strauss and Facebook.

Siddhartha Jain

Previous: Chief commercial officer, SLMG Beverages

Present: Chief network officer, BharatPe Group

BharatPe Group has appointed Siddhartha Jain as chief network officer. He has worked across Aditya Birla Retail, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle and Vodafone India.

Neeraj Bassi

Previous: chief growth officer, Cheil X

Present: Head, Ogilvy Consulting; Head - Strategic Planning, Ogilvy India (North)

Neeraj Bassi has joined Ogilvy India as the head of their consulting practice. Bassi will be based in the Ogilvy Gurugram office, from where he will also serve as the head of strategic planning for Ogilvy India (North).

He has worked across IMRB, TNS NFO, Ogilvy & Mather and JWT.

Sudarshan Venu

Previous: MD, TVS Motor

Present: Chairman, TVS Motor

The Board of Directors of TVS Motor has appointed Sudarshan Venu as Chairman, effective August 25, 2025. Venu will succeed Ralf Speth, who will step down as chairman following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 22, 2025.

Speth will transition into the role of chief mentor for a period of three years starting August 23.

Puja Vohra

Previous: Executive vice president - marketing, Paramount +

Present: CMO & EVP - Ad Sales, Fox Corporation

Fox Corporation has appointed Puja Vohra as chief marketing officer and executive vice president - advertising sales, Fox Corporation. She has worked across Seagram’s, Viacom, Oxygen Media, Bravo TV, NBCUniversal, Warner Media and Paramount.

Subbaraju Alluri

Previous: Managing director - Asia, Genero

Present: Chief executive officer - SEA, Tilt

Tilt has named Subbaraju Alluri as the CEO of the South East Asian region. He has worked across JWT Worldwide, RAPP and Grey Group.

Shantanu Chakravartty

Previous: Vice president, WHSmith India

Present: CEO, WHSmith India

WHSmith India has elevated Shantanu Chakravartty to CEO. He has worked at Future Group India too.

Nilay Verma

Previous: Country manager - India, Hasbro

Present: Cluster head - India & South East Asia, Hasbro

Hasbro has promoted Nilay Verma to cluster head for India and South East Asia. He has worked across Asian Paints, Mondelez International, GSK Consumer Healthcare and General Mills.

Satish Sharma

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Unyscape Infocom

Present: CMO, PhysicsWallah

PhysicsWallah has appointed Satish Sharma as the CMO. He has worked across Tata Steel and IBM.

Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy


