CXO Moves: Exec movements across Dell Technologies, GroupM Nexus, Airbnb, Fox Corp, BharatPe Group and more

ADVERTISEMENT
Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.
Manish Gupta
Previous: Vice president and general manager - Global Alliances, APJ&GC, Dell Technologies
Present: President & Managing director, Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies has named Manish Gupta as the managing director. He has worked across IBM and Lenovo.
Asha Kharga
Previous: Chief customer and brand officer, Mahindra Group
Present: Chief customer officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has appointed Asha Kharga as chief customer officer. She has worked across TBWA, JWT, Leo Burnett Group, Unilever and Axis Bank.
Read More: CXO Moves: Exec movements across Tata Sons, Citroen, BMW India, WPP, Madison World and more
Nicolas Bidon
Previous: Global CEO, GroupM Nexus
Nicolas Bidon has stepped down from his position at GroupM Nexus. He has worked across MicroStrategy, Watchfire, Yahoo, Xaxis, plista, and The Goat Agency.
Rebecca Van Dyck
Previous: Chief operating officer, Reality Labs, Meta
Present: CMO, Airbnb
Airbnb has named Rebecca Van Dyck as the CMO. She has worked across Chiat Day NY, Wieden + Kennedy, Apple, Levi Strauss and Facebook.
Siddhartha Jain
Previous: Chief commercial officer, SLMG Beverages
Present: Chief network officer, BharatPe Group
BharatPe Group has appointed Siddhartha Jain as chief network officer. He has worked across Aditya Birla Retail, Mondelez International, Perfetti Van Melle and Vodafone India.
Neeraj Bassi
Previous: chief growth officer, Cheil X
Present: Head, Ogilvy Consulting; Head - Strategic Planning, Ogilvy India (North)
Neeraj Bassi has joined Ogilvy India as the head of their consulting practice. Bassi will be based in the Ogilvy Gurugram office, from where he will also serve as the head of strategic planning for Ogilvy India (North).
He has worked across IMRB, TNS NFO, Ogilvy & Mather and JWT.
Sudarshan Venu
Previous: MD, TVS Motor
Present: Chairman, TVS Motor
The Board of Directors of TVS Motor has appointed Sudarshan Venu as Chairman, effective August 25, 2025. Venu will succeed Ralf Speth, who will step down as chairman following the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on August 22, 2025.
Speth will transition into the role of chief mentor for a period of three years starting August 23.
Puja Vohra
Previous: Executive vice president - marketing, Paramount +
Present: CMO & EVP - Ad Sales, Fox Corporation
Fox Corporation has appointed Puja Vohra as chief marketing officer and executive vice president - advertising sales, Fox Corporation. She has worked across Seagram’s, Viacom, Oxygen Media, Bravo TV, NBCUniversal, Warner Media and Paramount.
Subbaraju Alluri
Previous: Managing director - Asia, Genero
Present: Chief executive officer - SEA, Tilt
Tilt has named Subbaraju Alluri as the CEO of the South East Asian region. He has worked across JWT Worldwide, RAPP and Grey Group.
Shantanu Chakravartty
Previous: Vice president, WHSmith India
Present: CEO, WHSmith India
WHSmith India has elevated Shantanu Chakravartty to CEO. He has worked at Future Group India too.
Nilay Verma
Previous: Country manager - India, Hasbro
Present: Cluster head - India & South East Asia, Hasbro
Hasbro has promoted Nilay Verma to cluster head for India and South East Asia. He has worked across Asian Paints, Mondelez International, GSK Consumer Healthcare and General Mills.
Satish Sharma
Previous: Chief marketing officer, Unyscape Infocom
Present: CMO, PhysicsWallah
PhysicsWallah has appointed Satish Sharma as the CMO. He has worked across Tata Steel and IBM.
Compiled by Kashmeera Sambamurthy