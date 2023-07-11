Parineeti Chopra joins the long list of celebrity entrepreneurs with investment in Clensta

In a bid to build a strong investment portfolio for themselves, sports stars and B-town celebrities are not just funding but also advocating for new businesses. Brands are leveraging this and making the most of this trend by using the popularity of their celebrity-investor to scale, grow as well as drive engagement. Celebrity involvement can also push the overall valuation of a brand.

A celebrity is usually personally invested in a brand whenever they are endorsing it. This can influence fans who then perceive the product and/or service to be something that is more genuine.

Let’s take a look at some of the celebrity who turned entrepreneurs. Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra became an entrepreneur by acquiring a minority stake in Clensta. The health & personal care brand offers an affordable and innovative range of sustainable products. Chopra chose to invest in Clensta as it is environmentally conscious, ethical and sustainable.

Deepika Padukone has a personal care brand called 82°E. Apart from this, she has invested in multiple startups. Padukone has invested in plant-based yogurt brand Epigamia. She has also partnered with the brand to launch a range of chocolate spreads made from Ghee (clarified butter). Padukone has also invested in Bellatrix Aerospace, a start-up developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IIS). The Spacetech startup project was supported by Padukone through her company, KA Enterprises. The actor has investment in e-mobility startup called BluSmart.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has invested in dating app Bumble, Chopra also appeared in the app's first India campaign, ‘Equal Not Loose’. Alia Bhatt has started her own brand of clothing ‘Edamama’ for babies and moms-to-be. Also, Katrina Kaif is one of the co-owners of beauty brand Kay Beauty, which offers a range of makeup and skincare products.