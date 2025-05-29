How RCB built a global cricket brand with Virat Kohli and a pan-India appeal

ADVERTISEMENT
In the fiercely competitive IPL, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) may not have clinched a trophy yet in their 17-year history, but the franchise has undeniably built an impressive brand.
Known for star-studded lineups and frequent playoff appearances, RCB's real victory lies not in titles but in creating a pan-Indian brand identity with unparalleled fan engagement.
COO Rajesh Mohan says in a media report that RCB was never envisioned merely as a Bengaluru or Karnataka franchise but as a universal Indian brand. "Fan engagement is perhaps the most important thing we do," said Mohan.
From supporters wearing RCB jerseys at the Mahakumbh to Indian spectators proudly sporting team colours while cheering for Neeraj Chopra in Paris in 2024, the brand's appeal and reach transcends geography and cultural boundaries.
The cornerstone of this enduring brand appeal is Virat Kohli. Even after stepping away from international T20 cricket, Kohli continues to dazzle in the IPL, drawing fans from around the globe. His consistent presence over 17 years has transformed him into the very embodiment of the RCB story.
Menon describes Kohli's importance succinctly, "People will come and go. But the only constant at RCB is Virat Kohli. He is the RCB story."