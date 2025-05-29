Radico Khaitan withdraws 'Trikal' whisky amid backlash, faces setback in premium push

Radico Khaitan has pulled the plug on its newly launched single malt whisky ‘Trikal’ after the brand faced widespread criticism for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. The move, announced on Wednesday, signals a significant reputational and strategic setback in the company’s ongoing premiumisation efforts.

The backlash stemmed from the brand’s name and visual identity, which drew sharp objections from religious groups and political figures. ‘Trikal’, a Sanskrit term referring to the past, present and future, is also linked to spiritual and philosophical concepts in Hinduism. Critics argued that the brand's label design, featuring a stylized face with a circular mark on the forehead, bore resemblance to depictions of Lord Shiva’s third eye, sparking outrage across social and mainstream media.

In a statement, Radico Khaitan said it was acting as a “responsible organisation” and had opted to discontinue the brand following an internal review. The company emphasised that the name ‘Trikal’ was intended as a “tribute to India’s timeless spirit", not an attempt to provoke.

The development comes just days after the product’s debut in markets like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Haryana, where it was priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500. Positioned as a premium offering under the company’s growing single malt portfolio, Trikal was expected to support Radico’s move up the value chain.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand’s Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal clarified that the whisky had not been registered or approved in the state and warned of legal action against misinformation being spread about its availability there.