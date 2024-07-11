Philip Eapen: MRF's senior advisor and man behind 'Muscleman' campaign passes away at 86

MRF’s senior advisor and the man behind the company’s revered ‘Muscleman’ campaign, Philip Eapen is no more. He passed away on July 7 in Chennai at the age of 86.

Eapen worked with MRF for almost 70 years. Prior to be being appointed as senior advisor in 2007, Eapen served as the executive director of marketing. He also served as director for MRF International Ltd and MRF Corp Ltd.

In a print media announcement, MRF shared, “MRF proudly remembers a remarkable man for his 66-year tenure and his extraordinary contributions to the growth and success of MRF Tyres. A man of immense experience and wisdom, he will forever be our guiding light.”

Ganapathy Viswanathan, an independent communication consultant mentoring startups, took to LinkedIn to share, “DOYEN OF TYRE INDUSTRY IS NO MORE.”

He added, “Philip Eapen, a doyen of tyre marketing and who was behind MRF's iconic Muscleman branding campaign and Senior Advisor to the company, passed away peacefully in Chennai a few days back. The famous muscleman brand property which is still standing tall was created by Lintas. I knew of him as my father-in-law who was with MRF for over three decades worked very closely with him in Sales, Marketing and Technical Sales."