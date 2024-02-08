comScore

Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand

Sneha John held the designation of director - brand marketing and social, Swiggy.

Feb 8, 2024
Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand
Sneha John, who began her career at ONGC MRPL as process engineer, went on to work across HT Media and The Hindu.

Sneha John, who led Swiggy as director - brand marketing and social, has joined Pincode as director - brand. In her new role, John is leading marketing for Pincode, an nfinity Store enabled through ONDC.

John, who began her career at ONGC MRPL as process engineer, went on to work across HT Media and The Hindu.

A chemical engineer by education from Vellore Institute of Technology, she holds a post graduate programme in management, marketing from The Indian School of Business.

Food and grocery delivery platform is witnessing exits from the company. The recent one to step down is Mallika Srinivasan as independent director.

Sidharth Satpathy, Karthik Gurumurthy and Dale Vaz, who led the company as vice president, senior vice president (Instamart) and chief technology officer, stepped down from their respective roles.


