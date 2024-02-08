Swiggy shifts: Mallika Srinivasan steps down as Swiggy's independent director

Mallika Srinivasan has stepped down as an independent director at food delivery major Swiggy, about a year after taking up the position, Swiggy said in a statement.

In a statement released on February 8 by Swiggy, it was announced that Srinivasan moved on due to increasing business commitments.' Srinivasan, who is also the managing director of Tractor and Farm Equipment, her successor at Swiggy is yet to be announced.

This change comes ahead when the company is gearing up for its public market debut with draft public offerings, that are set to be filed in the coming months, stated a report.

On January 9, Sidharth Satpathy, who was the vice president, category and business head at Instamart, e-commerce wing, resigned from his position. Anirban Roy will succeed him who is currently the performance marketing head, Amazon India. Karthik Gurumurthy, who served as the senior vice president at Instamart, too put his papers down.

Dale Vaz too moved on from the company where he held the designation of chief technology officer. Swiggy’s co-founder Phani Kishan is now looking into the operations of Instamart.