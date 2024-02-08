comScore

Brand Makers

Swiggy shifts: Mallika Srinivasan steps down as Swiggy's independent director

In a statement released on February 8 by Swiggy, it was announced that Srinivasan moved on due to increasing business commitments.

By  Mihir SuranaFeb 8, 2024 5:52 PM
Swiggy shifts: Mallika Srinivasan steps down as Swiggy's independent director
This change comes ahead when the company is gearing up for its public market debut with draft public offerings, that are set to be filed in the coming months, stated a report. (Image source: TAFE)

Mallika Srinivasan has stepped down as an independent director at food delivery major Swiggy, about a year after taking up the position, Swiggy said in a statement.

In a statement released on February 8 by Swiggy, it was announced that Srinivasan moved on due to increasing business commitments.' Srinivasan, who is also the managing director of Tractor and Farm Equipment, her successor at Swiggy is yet to be announced.

This change comes ahead when the company is gearing up for its public market debut with draft public offerings, that are set to be filed in the coming months, stated a report.

On January 9, Sidharth Satpathy, who was the vice president, category and business head at Instamart, e-commerce wing, resigned from his position. Anirban Roy will succeed him who is currently the performance marketing head, Amazon India. Karthik Gurumurthy, who served as the senior vice president at Instamart, too put his papers down.

Dale Vaz too moved on from the company where he held the designation of chief technology officer. Swiggy’s co-founder Phani Kishan is now looking into the operations of Instamart.

In 2022, Rohit Kapoor joined the company as chief executive officer to head the company’s core food delivery business. Nishad Kenkre, VP and head of revenue and growth, Instamart, and Ashish Lingamneni, VP and head of brand and product marketing, too quit the company last year, stated a media report.


Tags
First Published on Feb 8, 2024 5:37 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the US's The Hollywood Reporter in India; Chairperson Avarna Jain shares plans

RPSG Lifestyle Media to launch the US's The Hollywood Reporter in India; Chairperson Avarna Jain shares plans

Brand Makers

Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand

Pincode appoints Swiggy’s Sneha John as director - brand

Brand Makers

Deepak Jain steps down as Ather Energy’s chief financial officer; Sohil Parekh to succeed

Deepak Jain steps down as Ather Energy’s chief financial officer; Sohil Parekh to succeed

Brand Makers

Creative agency TBWA wins creative mandate of Air India Express: Reports

Creative agency TBWA wins creative mandate of Air India Express: Reports

Brand Makers

Spice Money bolsters leadership team

Spice Money bolsters leadership team

Brand Makers

Dhruvank Vaidya to head Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

Dhruvank Vaidya to head Music and Podcasts at Spotify India

Brand Makers

HUL’s Kartik Chandrasekhar quits; HUL top level rejig

HUL’s Kartik Chandrasekhar quits; HUL top level rejig