Shashank Sinha moves on from Eureka Forbes

Shashank Sinha has more than 25 years of experience, his last role at Eureka Forbes was vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation.

Jun 16, 2023
As the head of marketing and AVP, Shashank Sinha spearheaded the marketing function of direct sales, retail sales and post sales service in addition to building a CRM practice. Then, he got promoted as the chief transformation officer, and moving forward added one more additional role, which was head strategic marketing.

Shashank Sinha, who served as the vice president - strategic marketing and business transformation at Eureka Forbes has stepped down from his role.

Sinha, who has experience of more than 25 years started his career at Eureka Forbes as a management trainee and held various roles in different capacities. From serving as the executive of marketing, he got promoted as the senior product manager where he developed business plans for new products, developed and implemented marketing and communication plans.

From leading the company with roles such as general manager and category head, and general manager and head marketing - direct sales, he was the senior general manager - marketing.

In his last role at Eureka Forbes, he was responsible for developing a sustainable growth strategy including marketing innovation, branding, as well as personalised customer experiences.

Sinha holds a bachelor's degree in economics and has a masters in business administration in marketing management from Pune University.


First Published on Jun 16, 2023

