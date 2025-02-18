            

Axis Bank partners with IDfy for DPDP Act compliance

The partnership with Privy will enable Axis Bank, a Data Fiduciary under the Act, to provide comprehensive regulatory reporting.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 11:03 AM
This collaboration highlights Axis Bank’s dedication to customer centricity, ethics, and transparency, ensuring that customer privacy remains a top priority.

Axis Bank has partnered with Privy by IDfy to become the first bank in India to implement compliance for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) 2023. This collaboration highlights the Bank’s dedication to customer centricity, ethics, and transparency, ensuring that customer privacy remains a top priority.

The DPDP Act 2023 establishes new standards for data protection and accountability. The Act brings out several new legal requirements such as providing privacy notices in 22 languages, collecting and maintaining consent artifacts, obtaining verifiable parental consent for minors, communicating on privacy breaches and administering consent nominations.

In addition to the above, the partnership with Privy will enable Axis Bank, a Data Fiduciary under the Act, to provide comprehensive regulatory reporting. It will also facilitate the creation of dashboards for Data Protection Officer (DPO) to monitor and track customer consent activities, including when consent was given, modified, or revoked.

Speaking about the partnership, Balaji N., President & Head - Business Intelligence Unit (BIU), Axis Bank said, "At Axis Bank, we take the privacy of our customer’s data and earning customer trust seriously. In that regard, our partnership with Privy marks a significant milestone in strengthening our commitment to the new data protection standards set by the DPDP Act. By integrating Privy's advanced solutions, we are enhancing compliance, safeguarding customer information, and elevating our services."

Privy is an initiative by the IDfy group, Asia’s leading Integrated Identity Platform. Privy empowers organizations like Axis Bank to simplify consent management and navigate complex data protection requirements. This partnership underscores the critical role technology plays in fostering trust and transparency in customer relationships.

Ashok Hariharan, CEO of IDfy, says “DPDP Act compliance is not to be looked at as a compliance requirement but as a way to build trust in the ecosystem. We are proud to be working with Axis Bank on this initiative to establish trust in the ecosystem.”


First Published on Feb 18, 2025 11:03 AM

