'Don't have a jet. But would like to have one': Deepinder Goyal

ADVERTISEMENT
Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming that LAT Aerospace - a startup he backs - has purchased a Bombardier private jet.
Goyal took to X to set the record straight.
“For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines — LAT is a startup and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes,” Goyal posted.
He added with a hint of humour, “And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one though.”
The development comes close on the heels of Goyal registering a super-luxury apartment at DLF's The Camellias in Gurugram for Rs 52.5 crore. As of June 2025, Goyal holds Rs 36.95 crore shares in Zomato, amounting to a 3.83% stake, valued at approximately Rs 9,847 crore. His net worth stands at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, the report added.
Goyal launched LAT Aerospace last month with Surobhi Das, former CEO at Zomato, and has reportedly invested $20 million, holding a non-executive role, while Das leads daily operations.
LAT aims to revolutionize regional connectivity in India - an underserved segment despite over 450 airstrips nationwide, only 150 of which see commercial operations.