'Don't have a jet. But would like to have one': Deepinder Goyal

Private jet ownership in India involves navigating regulations including registration through an Indian corporate entity and obtaining a Non-Scheduled Operator's Permit (NSOP) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DCGA).

By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2025 2:18 PM
The aircraft has been stationed at the VIP bay of Delhi airport since June 2025 and is scheduled for operation on July 16.

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday dismissed media reports claiming that LAT Aerospace - a startup he backs - has purchased a Bombardier private jet.

Goyal took to X to set the record straight.

“For those who want facts more than clickbaity headlines — LAT is a startup and has not bought any private jet. LAT is about making planes for regional aviation, and is not in the business of buying planes,” Goyal posted.

He added with a hint of humour, “And, I don't own one personally either. Will be nice to have one though.”

The development comes close on the heels of Goyal registering a super-luxury apartment at DLF's The Camellias in Gurugram for Rs 52.5 crore. As of June 2025, Goyal holds Rs 36.95 crore shares in Zomato, amounting to a 3.83% stake, valued at approximately Rs 9,847 crore. His net worth stands at $1.6 billion, according to Forbes, the report added.

Goyal launched LAT Aerospace last month with Surobhi Das, former CEO at Zomato, and has reportedly invested $20 million, holding a non-executive role, while Das leads daily operations.

LAT aims to revolutionize regional connectivity in India - an underserved segment despite over 450 airstrips nationwide, only 150 of which see commercial operations.


First Published on Jul 16, 2025 11:52 AM

