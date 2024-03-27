Bank of Baroda acquires co-branding rights of Delhi's three Metro stations

Bank of Baroda (Bank), a public sector bank, announced that it has acquired the exclusive co-branding rights for three Metro Stations in Delhi namely Inderlok, South Extension and Rajouri Garden. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) awarded the naming rights to the Bank for a period of 10 years, beginning from 2024.

Ajay K Khurana, executive director, Bank of Baroda along with Meenakshi Bhog, DGM - PB of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) inaugurated the new station branding at Inderlok Metro station.

The Delhi Metro is India's largest and busiest metro rail system with daily ridership of more than 60 lakh. Inderlok Metro station is an interchange metro station located on the Red Line (Delhi Metro's first line, which was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee) and Green Line of Delhi Metro. The Union Cabinet has also approved a new corridor of Delhi Metro Phase-IV - from Inderlok station to Indraprastha station.

Khurana said, “The Delhi Metro is a crucial lifeline for millions of commuters every day and we are pleased to have won the co-branding rights for three prominent stations. Bank of Baroda’s New Delhi Zone is of strategic importance to the Bank and, similar to the Delhi Metro, its operations extend beyond Delhi, encompassing Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad as well. Our collaboration with Delhi Metro will go a long way in enhancing the Bank’s brand visibility & recall and deepening our engagement with citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR).”

The South Extension Metro station is situated on the Pink Line, while the Rajouri Garden Metro station is an interchange station on the Blue Line and Pink Line of the Delhi Metro.

In addition to the exclusive co-branding rights, the Bank will get a space for branding, display of products and installation of an ATM/Digital Banking Unit (DBU)/ kiosk to serve customers.