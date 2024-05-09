            

      BARC Ratings: CNN-News18 leads with over 50 percent market share during election season

      The channel surpassed combined market share of all three competitors.

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 1:52 PM
      CNN-News18’s power-packed performance comes on the back of its special election programming, delivering the most accurate information, featuring top-tier news anchors such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, Rahul Shivshankar and Palki Sharma.

      As per the latest data released by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), CNN-News18 has once again emerged as the undisputed leader in the English news genre during the ongoing election season. The channel's market share surpassed an impressive 50.3%, a figure greater than the combined market share of all its competitors.

      In comparison, Times Now secured the second position with a distant 22.3 percent market share, followed by Republic TV at 20.8 percent and India Today TV at 6.6 percent. (Source: BARC India | Market: 10L+ | Target Group: 15-30 ABC | Period: Week 18'24, (06:00 - 24:00 Hr) | Market Share % | Top 4 channels considered)

      CNN-News18’s power-packed performance comes on the back of its special election programming, delivering the most accurate information, featuring top-tier news anchors such as Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan, Rahul Shivshankar and Palki Sharma. The channel's extensive network of reporters all over the country ensured comprehensive coverage of crucial election issues. CNN-News18's presentation with engaging graphics and insightful explainers simplified complex trends and data, making it easily accessible for the audience.


      First Published on May 9, 2024 1:52 PM

