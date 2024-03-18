BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarifies, 'complete IPL will happen in India only'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held "entirely" in India, with the full schedule to be released soon, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah clarified, assuring the country's cricket fans gearing up for a new season of the popular T20 league. A CNBC-TV18 report quotes Shah as saying, “Complete IPL will happen in India only. BCCI is working on the full schedule and will make it public soon."

The 2024 season of IPL coincides with the general elections. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, commencing on April 19, which will coincide with the IPL scheduled for the same period. The IPL season is set to kick off on March 22 at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The report stated that the BCCI will closely work with the government and security agencies, aligning with all required protocols and advisories concerning the upcoming general elections. "The Board will review and address any issues about the schedule of the first two weeks. Subsequently, the BCCI will work in tandem with local authorities to finalise the schedule for the remainder of the season, taking into account the polling dates," the BCCI Secretary stated in the report.