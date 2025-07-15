AWL Agri reports 27% decline in profit YoY; Q-commerce revenue rises by 75% in Q1 FY26

Fast-moving consumer goods company AWL Agri Business on Tuesday declared Quarter 2 earnings for the fiscal year 2025. The company's profit declined by 24 percent to Rs 237.95 crore year-on-year.

In Q1 FY25, AWL Agri, formerly known as Adani Wilmar, clocked a profit of Rs 313.20 crore.

According to the company, during the April to June quarter of FY26, it faced numerous headwinds which impacted its profit, such as "muted consumer demands, strategic consolidations of regional rice operations, one-off G2G rice business in the base year, and fluctuations in edible oil prices".\

Notably, the company recorded a surge of 23% in expenses (including cost of material, employee benefits, depreciation and amortisation expenses, among others) in the June quarter to Rs 16,954.14. In the previous fiscal year, AWL Agri expenses stood at Rs 13,789.67 crore in the same quarter.

However, the revenue from operations increased from Rs 14,153.85 crore in Q1 FY24 to Rs 17,058.65 crore in Q1 FY25. The alternate channels generated over Rs 3,900 crore in revenue in the last twelve months in June 2025, driven by quick commerce. According to the FMCG firm, the Quick commerce revenue grew by 75 percent YoY in Q1 FY2026.

Additionally, the revenue from the edible oil segment grew by 26 percent YoY to Rs 13,415 crore, and industry essential segments registered a 12 percent rise to Rs 2,230 crore.

"Raw-material prices in Q1 were around 30% higher, compared to the base quarter, leading to a muted consumer demand," according to the company.

However, the Food & FMCG segment's revenue posted an 8 percent decline to Rs 1,414 crore in Q1 FY26.

However, other food categories, such as pulses, besan, soya nuggets, sugar, and poha, reported a high teen percentage increase in volume.