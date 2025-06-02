Beyond Bras! Enamor to launch new brand avatar in October to target GenZ

Women innerwear brand Enamor is undergoing a major brand repositioning aimed at increasing relevance among Gen Z consumers and expanding its presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. A new brand avatar is set to launch by October 2025, replacing the decade-old 'Fabulous As I Am' positioning to reflect how femininity and innerwear needs have evolved.

“Two big things are happening right now. First, we’re repositioning the brand from our current platform, 'Fabulous As I Am', which is rooted in celebrating women and self-acceptance. While we have strong equity among the 25–35 age group—first jobbers, newly married, young mothers; we struggle with relatability to Gen Z, particularly the 18–25 cohort. We’re not speaking their language or thinking like them. So we’re going back to the core, rethinking what femininity means today, which is very different from a decade ago. Our new brand avatar, built on this understanding, will launch around October,” said Sandra Daniels, CMO and Category Head - Enamor in an interview with Storyboard18.

According to Daniels, the move is grounded in research across life stages and consumer cohorts, with a particular focus on the 18–25 age group, where the brand currently lacks resonance. Rather than creating a new Gen Z-focused brand, Enamor is introducing targeted product offerings and adopting a platform-first communication strategy, leveraging digital channels like Snapchat, Instagram and Spotify.

The India Women Innerwear market is valued at $3 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis, as per a report by Ken Research. However, another report by TechSci Research suggests that India lingerie market was valued at $ 5.06 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% through 2030.

What women want?

Well, this is a question which is almost impossible to answer. But here, women wants Bra! This is not us, but the data. Currently, bras account for 70% of the brand’s revenue, followed by panties with 17% and loungewear or essentials with 13%.

“Women have several pain points when it comes to bras, and the relationship isn’t always a happy one. About three years ago, we started identifying these pain points and experimented with new materials and technologies. We introduced bamboo fabric, which is not only super soft and comfortable but also anti-rash and antimicrobial by nature. We have also launched cooling bras. In terms of sales, we grew by 50% just on innovation," Daniels claimed.

Additionally, Enamor is working to grow its panty portfolio with a campaign, which is set to launch in June–July, aiming to drive higher cross-sell from existing bra customers.

The marketing game...

Marketing spend reflects a shift in media consumption habits as digital now accounts for 60% of the media mix, up from 10% a few years ago. “Around three years ago, we reset our advertising approach by putting most of our money into digital. You won’t find us much on television, but we’re present where our audiences are, that is Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook. It’s not just Gen Z but everyone’s on digital now. We’ve moved from just 10% of our marketing budget going to digital to now 60%. That’s a huge shift, but we actually made that transition six years ago.”

The brand spends about 10% of its ad budget on OOH, 15% on BTL. Daniels highlighted that the ad budget for FY26 has increased by 20%year-on-year. However, Enamor’s total marketing budget is approximately 12% of revenue.

In terms of channel contribution, e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Myntra drive 30% of overall revenue of the brand. Quick commerce, though only six months old, is showing promising growth driven by Gen Z consumers purchasing everyday basics like cotton bras and shorts.

Interestingly, the brand’s D2C website contributes marginally, while exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) make up 70% of total sales through 70+ stores in metro and tier-1 markets.

“We do have our own D2C, but it doesn’t contribute significantly to our business. The major contributors are Amazon and Myntra, followed by others like Flipkart. We also started building our quick commerce presence last year, and that’s growing quickly. Overall, e-commerce business currently contributes about 30% of our revenues.”