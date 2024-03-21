comScore            

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Centuary mattress also commands a solid market share across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. As a brand that is deeply rooted in Hyderabad, this partnership will help Centuary in further strengthening its presence in the Deccan community while also enhancing its brand visibility on a national scale.

      Mar 21, 2024
      As part of the sponsorship agreement contract, the Centuary Mattress logo will be prominently displayed on the leading leg of the player’s trousers.

      Centuary Mattress has announced its debut sponsorship for Sunrisers Hyderabad 2024.

      As part of the sponsorship agreement contract, the Centuary Mattress logo will be prominently displayed on the leading leg of the player's trousers.

      Uttam Malani, the Executive Director at Centuary Mattress, said, “We are delighted to embark on this exciting journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Since this is our first-ever association with such a prestigious sporting franchise, which is also a Hyderabad-based entity, it will not only strengthen our local connection but also elevate the spirit of cricket in our city. Cricket holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indians and through this partnership we look forward to engaging with fans in a meaningful way while promoting our commitment to quality sleep.”

      K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad stated “We are excited to welcome Centuary Mattress as our official sponsor for 2024 season. This partnership signifies our shared values of excellence, performance, and dedication to providing the best experience for fans and players alike. We look forward to a successful collaboration that inspires mutual growth for both the brands.”


      First Published on Mar 21, 2024

