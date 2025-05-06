Global Ads Spotlight: Apple's "Shot on iPhone - Little Garlic" shapeshifting ad that took the internet by storm

Apple's 2024 Chinese New Year ad, "Little Garlic", redefines what it means to blend tech with storytelling, and it does so in spectacular fashion.

Shot entirely on an iPhone, the 15-minute short film struck an emotional chord worldwide, becoming the seventh consecutive year Apple has delivered a long-form ad for the occasion.

But this time, it's not just about festive cheer—it's a deeply personal narrative about identity, self-acceptance, and the pressure of social media.

Shot on iPhone - Little Garlic

The film's central premise is of a young girl grappling with insecurities and teased by classmates as "Garlic Nose." It shows how she grapples with insecurities as she discovers her ability to shape-shift.

The ultimate message? "You are enough." Simple, yet powerful. Apple taps into the anxieties surrounding Gen-Z's digital self-image, particularly in China, and does so with a mix of practical effects and stunning iPhone tech that brings the transformation to life in a grounded, yet magical way.

What sets this campaign apart from your typical product-driven commercial is the meticulous craft behind it. The iPhone's camera becomes the a character in its own right, capturing intimate moments—from the tender interactions with a grandfather to the dynamic energy of the bustling city.

Every camera movement feels personal and deliberate, reflecting the emotions of the characters, and the seamless transitions during the shapeshifting moments bring an extra layer of visual intrigue that elevates the storytelling.

Statistics

The real showstopper, though, is the campaign's astonishing success. In the first 72 hours after launch, Little Garlic amassed a jaw-dropping 306 million views, breaking viewership records.

The buzz didn't stop there: more than 1,700 press articles were generated, 50% higher than the previous year.

Online discussions reached an all-time high, with the campaign even being featured in a long-form segment by Chinese state media—an honour usually reserved for government-approved content.

Why did it work?

It wasn't just about emotional resonance; the campaign also had a clear commercial edge. Thanks to Apple's clever integration of product demos within the behind-the-scenes footage, viewers could purchase the latest iPhone directly through the video.

This creative genius turned a beautiful narrative into a seamless commerce experience, driving an impressive 228 million clicks to Apple's website and a staggering 82% increase in iPhone production.

With a global reach of 498 million views, Apple not only broke records but also redefined how tech brands can use storytelling to connect with their audiences.

The ad's success earned a well-deserved Bronze Lion at Cannes, cementing its place as one of the standout campaigns of 2024.