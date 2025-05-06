            

Kouzina secures exclusive rights to Swiggy's key brands, eyes IPO path

The deal comes amid exponential growth in India’s food delivery, QSR, and cloud kitchen markets, driven by shifting consumer preferences and rising online ordering.

By  Storyboard18May 6, 2025 1:49 PM
Upon fulfillment of certain pre-agreed conditions, Swiggy will transfer full ownership of these brands to Kouzina.

Kouzina Food Tech has entered into a strategic agreement with Swiggy for the exclusive license of its digital-first food brands - The Bowl Company (TBC), Homely, Soul Rasa and Istah. Under this agreement, Kouzina will manage end-to-end operations, innovation and growth for these brands.

Gautam Balijepalli, Co-founder & CEO of Kouzina, said, “This transaction further cements our position as a leading food services company in India and accelerates our growth trajectory. Under Kouzina, we’ll scale these brands even faster, expanding into new markets through our asset-light expansion model. Homely is live in select Bangalore locations, with The Bowl Company launching later this week. We're also preparing to expand to more cities soon.”

The deal comes amid exponential growth in India’s food delivery, QSR, and cloud kitchen markets, driven by shifting consumer preferences and rising online ordering. Kouzina is leveraging these trends to build a strong and sustainable business, with plans to take the company public within the next five years.

“Swiggy’s food brands-including The Bowl Company, Homely, and others were launched to address gaps in restaurant supply and meet the demand for variety and convenience in food delivery. These brands have filled key market whitespaces and inspired restaurant partners to innovate, ultimately benefiting consumers. With its expansive digital-first F&B platform and asset-light business model, Kouzina is well-positioned to scale these brands to new heights,” said Arpit Mathur, VP at Swiggy.

Launched by Swiggy in 2017, The Bowl Company pioneered the concept of high-quality, flavorful, single-serve meals designed for everyday convenience. Its broad and innovative menu appeals to students, working professionals, and families alike, with signature dishes such as Peri Peri Chicken Rice Bowl, Nawabi Paneer Lababdar Rice Bowl, Drunken Chicken Rice Bowl, and Dhaba Style Dal Tadka Rice Bowl.


First Published on May 6, 2025 11:07 AM

