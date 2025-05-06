Parliamentary panel seeks details of action against social media influencers acting 'against India'

ADVERTISEMENT
A parliamentary committee has requested detailed responses from two key government ministries regarding their plans to address what it described as social media activity "working against national interest," in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam.
The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by Nishikant Dubey, has asked the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting and Electronics and Information Technology to outline steps they are considering to curb platforms and influencers allegedly disseminating content that may incite violence, PTI reported, citing officials familiar with the matter.
The report stated that in a letter addressed to the secretaries of the two ministries, the panel has cited provisions under the Information Technology Act of 2000 and the Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code of 2021. The ministries have reportedly been asked to submit a response by May 8. Authorities have already moved to restrict access to several social media accounts accused of jeopardizing national security, as per reports.
