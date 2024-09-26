CNN-News18 Town Hall brings together political bigwigs to discuss Maharashtra politics ahead of Assembly Elections

The much-anticipated CNN-News18 Town Hall is set to make a grand comeback on September 27 in Mumbai. Renowned for its dynamic and thought-provoking discussions, CNN-News18 Town Hall has previously hosted editions across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru. Over the years, the platform has seen key figures from politics, business, and entertainment converge to debate national issues and the country's key policies.

The theme of this edition, ‘Road to Delhi via Mumbai?’, arrives at a pivotal moment as India navigates its political landscape in the lead-up to assembly elections in Maharashtra. Previously, CNN-News18 Town Hall has featured prominent figures such as Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Shashi Tharoor, MK Stalin, Aaditya Thackeray, along with entertainment icons like Kartik Aryan and Sameer Nigam.

This year’s event continues this legacy with a series of engaging sessions focused on critical political and cultural topics. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will lead a conversation on ‘Mahayuti's Maharashtra Test’, discussing the coalition’s future in the state. Aaditya Thackeray, MLA, Maharashtra (Shiv Sena UBT), will delve into his party’s strategy in a session titled ‘Matoshree to Prove Its Might?’, while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis answers the question ‘Can BJP Get Its Math Right?’, as he examines the party's electoral calculations.

Supriya Sule MP, NCP (SP) will outline her party’s vision for the upcoming Assembly elections in a session titled ‘Pawar-Play: Maha 'Binding' Factor?’. On the other hand, Aditi Tatkare, State Minister and MLA, NCP (AP) will also share her views on the same topic. The CNN-News18 Town Hall would also see Milind Deora, MP, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena) and Priyanka Chaturvedi, MP, Rajya Sabha (Shiv Sena UBT) weigh in on ‘Who is the Real Shiv Sena?’ in back-to-back sessions. From the entertainment sphere, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will address "The New Reality of Theatrical vs OTT".

Smriti Mehra, CEO - English & Business News, Network18 said, "CNN-News18 has been the number one English news channel for over two consecutive years. This achievement is a testament to our commitment to delivering impactful, relevant content to our viewers. Given its stellar lineup of speakers, I have no doubt that CNN-News18 Town Hall will once again captivate our viewers and set the stage for essential conversations that will shape the nation’s future."

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 added, “The CNN-News18 Town Hall was born out of a need for candid, unfiltered exchange of dialogue that goes beyond the usual political discourse. Now in its seventh edition, it remains a crucial space where the country’s most pressing issues are addressed by a diverse mix of leaders and influencers. As we bring together voices that shape policy, culture, and society, we continue to lead the national debate on what truly matters to India.”

As India stands at the cusp of a new political chapter, this edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall promises to be bigger, better, and more impactful than ever before.