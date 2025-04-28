            
Deepinder Goyal defends Zomato amid whistleblower allegations; calls it "Utter Nonsense"

A viral Reddit post, allegedly from a current Zomato employee, accused the food delivery giant of internal dysfunction — citing declining market share, a toxic atmosphere and a leadership team chasing short-term wins at the expense of sustainable growth.

By  Storyboard18Apr 28, 2025 12:23 PM
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal publicly dismissed the allegations, calling them “utter nonsense” and reaffirming the company’s strong market position.

The conversation around toxic work environments in India's startup ecosystem has reignited, with Zomato at the center of the latest controversy.

In swift damage control, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal publicly dismissed the allegations, calling them “utter nonsense” and reaffirming the company’s strong market position. Goyal also stressed that employees have the freedom to choose between platforms like Zomato and Swiggy, countering claims that the company pressures workers into loyalty.

While Goyal’s social media rebuttal temporarily steadied nerves among investors and the public, Zomato has not announced any internal inquiry into the claims, a move that has drawn mixed reactions online.

The incident highlights a broader trend where whistleblower allegations, amplified by platforms like Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), are forcing startups to reckon with how they manage growth, leadership transparency, and workplace culture. With scrutiny mounting, how companies respond, not just with statements but with action, could increasingly shape their reputation and future hiring prospects.


First Published on Apr 28, 2025 12:23 PM

