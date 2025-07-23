FSSAI floats RFP to empanel creative agencies for two-year contract

In a bid to bolster its communication and branding initiatives, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is looking to empanel up to five creative agencies to handle a wide range of design and multimedia mandates.

The apex food regulatory body released a detailed request for proposal (RFP) on July 21, inviting experienced and qualified agencies to pitch for a two-year contract, which may be extended by another year.

The empanelled agencies will be responsible for producing a wide array of creative outputs, from coffee-table books and brochures to event branding, merchandise design, and visual presentations.

The scope of work also includes support for large-scale public initiatives such as health campaigns, conferences, exhibitions, and national events like Republic Day tableaux.

Agencies will need to deliver not just static and print designs but also create impactful audio-visual content aligned with FSSAI’s public health messaging and regulatory awareness drives.

Only agencies with a registered office in Delhi-NCR, a minimum of three years’ experience in serving government or public sector clients, and a turnover of at least Rs 72 lakh in each of the last three financial years are eligible to apply. Startups registered with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) can avail certain relaxations under startup-friendly provisions.

"The agency must have a full-fledged team of designers who are able to deliver multiple high quality projects in a limited time frame," FSSAI notified.

The application process is divided into two stages. In the first stage, agencies will be evaluated on their past work, specifically, their experience designing publications, campaigns, and other creative outputs for government clients between 2022 and 2025.

In the second stage, shortlisted agencies will be invited to present mock creative concepts, including a sample booklet, slideshow, and brochure. These will be assessed for design originality, visual appeal, and messaging clarity.

Cost-effectiveness is also a key criterion. While quality will be paramount in the evaluation, all selected agencies must agree to work at the rates quoted by the lowest financial bidder (L1). This means that while multiple agencies may be empanelled, work orders will be distributed only among those willing to operate at L1 pricing. The contract model is aimed at ensuring both quality and value for public funds.

The selected agencies will be required to furnish a bank guarantee of Rs 1 lakh and adhere to strict delivery timelines. Delays will attract a penalty of 1% per week, capped at 10% of the total project cost.

Proposals must be submitted by August 11, 2025, by 3:00 PM. The technical bids will be opened the same day, followed by Stage-II presentations for shortlisted firms. This empanelment is part of FSSAI’s continued effort to amplify its visibility, deepen public engagement, and build a cohesive national narrative around food safety and nutrition.