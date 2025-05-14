Global agencies shake-up: Grey moves under Ogilvy as WPP reshapes creative holdings

As efforts to streamline operations across its global portfolio continue, WPP is shifting the creative agency Grey under the leadership of Ogilvy, as per global reports. The change ends Grey’s reporting alignment with AKQA Group, which had been in place since the two agencies were brought together in 2020.

The restructuring, company leaders emphasized, does not amount to a merger. Grey will remain an independent brand within the WPP network, retaining its leadership structure and continuing to serve clients autonomously. Laura Maness, Grey’s global chief executive, will now report directly to Devika Bulchandani, the global CEO of Ogilvy.

An Adweek report added, quoting Bulchandani from an internal memo, “This is not a consolidation, but rather a realignment to better reflect how our agencies operate in practice.” Bulchandani wrote in a memo to employees, “Grey will remain a standalone agency brand that will continue independently serving its clients with the same dedication and expertise they’ve come to expect.”

WPP has not disclosed whether the shift will result in staff reductions.

The reorganization comes as AKQA searches for a new global chief executive following the departure of Ajaz Ahmed, who recently launched a new independent venture. The move also arrives amid broader structural changes at WPP, including a recent overhaul at GroupM, the holding company’s media investment arm, where up to 45 percent of U.S. staff may be affected by layoffs tied to a transition toward a unified operating model.

Though Grey and AKQA were brought under a single group structure five years ago, the agencies were never fully integrated. Grey will continue to collaborate with AKQA on shared client relationships, while each focuses on distinct strengths: brand-building creative for Grey and design and technology for AKQA.

Company leaders positioned the new reporting structure as an opportunity for closer collaboration between Grey and Ogilvy, particularly in areas where their expertise is complementary, such as strategy, public relations, and customer experience.