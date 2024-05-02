Honasa Consumer's The Derma Co. partners with UK-based Dr V for new skincare range

The Derma Co. from Honasa Consumer, has collaborated with Dr Vanita Rattan (Dr V), UK-based doctor and cosmetic formulator, to create an industry-first skincare range, 'Skin Renew by The Derma Co. X Dr V, to cater to the unique skin care needs of the Indian population.

While this partnership stems from a understanding of the needs of new-age consumers, it also marks for the first time a domestic brand partnered with an international cosmetic formulator to create a skincare range specifically for the Indian market, according to the company.

Ghazal Alagh, Chief Innovation Officer & Co-Founder, Honasa Consumer Limited, said, “We are thrilled to join hands with Dr Vanita Rattan, in this one-of-its-kind collaboration along with the launch a range crafted for Indian skin and weather. Skin Renew by Dr V, range has been formulated along with Dr Vanita using best ingredients appropriate for the Indian consumer. This collaboration underscores our commitment to provide the best products to our consumers. We are confident that this collaboration is going to add value to our commitment to excellence in the skincare industry.”

Dr Vanita Rattan (Dr V) said, “I have always been passionate about formulating skincare products for colored skin and the partnership with The Derma Co., has made my dream to craft for India, a reality. Over the past eighteen months, we've worked tirelessly to create the Skin Renew Range, tailored specifically for the Indian consumers."