Hrithik Roshan rides in to become Jeep's brand ambassador

Jeep India signs on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as a brand partner. "It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.

"As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values. We're excited to have him join us on our journey and explore new horizons together," he added.

The MY24 Jeep Wrangler is a lifestyle premium SUV with advance safety features, premium interiors, Technology, and capabilities that are desired by customers looking for a true-blue SUV.

The latest video posted by Roshan on his Instagram handle showcases the new Jeep Wrangler. "The association with Hrithik Roshan is a testament to Jeep's commitment to excellence, innovation, and adventure. His affinity for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon perfectly aligns with the brand's core values of pushing boundaries and setting new standards," the auto brand said.