            

      Hrithik Roshan rides in to become Jeep's brand ambassador

      The MY24 Jeep Wrangler is a lifestyle premium SUV with advance safety features, premium interiors, Technology, and capabilities that are desired by customers looking for a true-blue SUV.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 6, 2024 12:12 PM
      Hrithik Roshan rides in to become Jeep's brand ambassador
      The latest video posted by Hrithik Roshan on his Instagram handle showcases the new Jeep Wrangler.

      Jeep India signs on Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan as a brand partner. "It is an absolute pleasure to introduce the superstar to the Jeep life and its vibrant community," said Kumar Priyesh, Brand Director, Jeep India.

      "As a Premium Lifestyle SUV brand that's all about embracing the unknown and pushing boundaries, we're honored to have him join our community of Jeep enthusiasts. His sense of adventure and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our values. We're excited to have him join us on our journey and explore new horizons together," he added.

      The MY24 Jeep Wrangler is a lifestyle premium SUV with advance safety features, premium interiors, Technology, and capabilities that are desired by customers looking for a true-blue SUV.

      The latest video posted by Roshan on his Instagram handle showcases the new Jeep Wrangler. "The association with Hrithik Roshan is a testament to Jeep's commitment to excellence, innovation, and adventure. His affinity for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon perfectly aligns with the brand's core values of pushing boundaries and setting new standards," the auto brand said.

      Jeep India is a part of automobile group Stellantis.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 6, 2024 12:12 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      Delhi HC orders to regulate patent and trademark agents

      Delhi HC orders to regulate patent and trademark agents

      Advertising

      Kantar's Soumya Mohanty on adapting creative strategies for the digital landscape

      Kantar's Soumya Mohanty on adapting creative strategies for the digital landscape

      Advertising

      Indian viewers showing greater appetite for personalised ads on OTT: Survey

      Indian viewers showing greater appetite for personalised ads on OTT: Survey

      Advertising

      Hiring activity in advertising, PR industry declines by 6% in June this year: Naukri report

      Hiring activity in advertising, PR industry declines by 6% in June this year: Naukri report

      Advertising

      Tata Motors media review for Passenger Vehicles business underway?: Exclusive

      Tata Motors media review for Passenger Vehicles business underway?: Exclusive

      Advertising

      Lloyd Mathias on how to tackle false and misleading advertising sensibly

      Lloyd Mathias on how to tackle false and misleading advertising sensibly

      How it Works

      Service sector led print ad space with 16% share in Jan-Mar 2024: TAM report

      Service sector led print ad space with 16% share in Jan-Mar 2024: TAM report