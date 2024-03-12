HUL introduces foster caregiver leave policy

Commenting on this initiative, Anuradha Razdan, executive director HR & CHRO Unilever South Asia, said, "At HUL, we believe in creating a workplace where every individual feels supported and valued, and our equitable policies are paving the way for the empowerment of a diverse workforce. The launch of the Foster/ Kinship Caregiver Leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context."