HUL introduces foster caregiver leave policy

The newly introduced Foster/ Kinship Caregiver Leave is a step forward to ensure caregivers for foster children or kinship can balance their professional responsibilities with their caregiving duties.

By  Storyboard18Mar 12, 2024 5:07 PM
Presently, HUL offers a range of parental support options such as parental leave, adoption leave, secondary caregiver leave, and fertility support, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to enabling equal parenting responsibilities.

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has set another industry precedent by introducing the Foster/ Kinship Caregiver Leave Policy. This policy acknowledges diverse familial arrangements and is supporting foster care parents and kinship caregivers.

Commenting on this initiative, Anuradha Razdan, executive director HR & CHRO Unilever South Asia, said, "At HUL, we believe in creating a workplace where every individual feels supported and valued, and our equitable policies are paving the way for the empowerment of a diverse workforce. The launch of the Foster/ Kinship Caregiver Leave underscores our commitment to diversity and family well-being. By pioneering this initiative, we aim to create a supportive ecosystem that values all forms of caregiving and enables our employees to choose based on their needs, circumstances and context."

Furthermore, HUL has established a creche tie-up for employees to ensure access to quality childcare facilities.


First Published on Mar 12, 2024 5:07 PM

