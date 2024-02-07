HUL leadership changes: Deepak Subramanian to move overseas, Shiva Krishnamurthy and Srinandan Sundaram get new roles

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has announced key changes and appointment to its Management Commitee. Shiva Krishnamurthy (49) will join the HUL Management Commitee as Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment. Srinandan Sundaram, currently Executive Director, Foods and Refreshment will take over as the Executive Director, Homecare, HUL. Deepak Subramanian, Executive Director, Homecare HUL will be moving on to a new role overseas. The changes will be effective April 1st, 2024, the company said in a release.

Krishnamurthy, currently vice president, foods and beverages, South Asia, joined HUL in 2000 and in a career spanning more than two decades, has built strong expertise in marketing. Shiva has successfully led Lifebuoy and Lux in Skin Cleansing in India, Radiant (Rin) innovation for Homecare in South East Asia and has been leading South Asia’s Tea business since 2015. Under his leadership, the team galvanized HUL to be the market leader in Tea in India by localizing the product mix and building a strong innovation pipeline. The communication campaigns under his leadership have been recognized with industry awards in India and globally.

Sundaram, in his current role as executive director, foods and refreshment, HUL has successfully led the business, with Tea having sustained its leadership in the category and competitive growth in the Health Foods Drink business, which has been fully integrated into HUL during his tenure.

He has also established the foundation for strong growth in the Foods business, with existing and new categories and has led the acceleration of HUL’s agenda on Regenerative Agriculture and Nutritional value in products.

Subramanian, in his current role as executive director, homecare, HUL has led the business to deliver strong results on topline and bottom line in both Fabric Care and Home & Hygiene categories delivering robust volume growth and premiumization. He has also led the sustainability agenda for HUL, helping build an integrated ESG strategy for the Company.

Kartik Chandrasekhar, previously announced to join the HUL MC as executive director, personal care from April 1st, has decided to move on from Unilever. The appointment for Executive Director, Personal Care, HUL will be announced in due course. Madhusudhan Rao, currently executive director, BPC, HUL will continue to oversee the business in the interim.

Welcoming Krishnamurthy to the Management Commitee and Srinandan to his new role, Rohit Jawa, CEO and Managing Director, HUL said, “Shiva is an astute marketer with strong business acumen and is known to crafting great brands. I am glad to welcome him to the HUL Leadership team and truly believe that his rich experience in Foods and Beverages will be of immense help to the business. Sundaram, has been a part of the HUL Leadership for over seven years and has a strong track record in General Management, Customer Development and Marketing. I am sure he will take the Homecare business to new heights.”