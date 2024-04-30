Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi becomes Puma's newest ambassador; makes Instagram debut with sponsor post

Puma India has announced young actor, Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi, as its newest ambassador.

Under this association, he will front the brand’s sports-inspired premium and limited-edition footwear and apparel products.

Ibrahim wears his late grandfather’s cricketing legacy with as much pride as his own love for football and passion for making cinema. He is slated to make his acting debut soon with two films produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Ibrahim joins a lineup of global icons such as Usain Bolt, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Neymar Jr, Virat Kohli, Harmanpreet Kaur and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi said, “Given my love for sports such as football, motorsport and cricket, I am extremely excited to collaborate with Puma. I have always looked up to Puma athletes such as English footballer Jack Grealish and cricketer Virat Kohli and look forward to the opportunities to engage with them through the brand. I will be working closely with the Puma team on interesting campaigns and truly hope to carry forward the brand’s rich legacy.”

Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, Puma India, said “Ibrahim Ali Khan’s unique blend of sports heritage and cinematic charm perfectly embodies Puma’s ethos of effortless style and athleticism. With Ibrahim onboard, we are excited to reach and deeply engage with relevant audiences, inspiring the next generation of athletes and trendsetters.”

Ibrahim Ali Khan made his official debut on Instagram today, revealing his association with Puma in his first ever post on the platform. Ibrahim's caption "Legacy? I’ll make my own", made a bold statement and had the country’s social media buzzing with activity.