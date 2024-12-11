            
Infrastructure boom in India poised to transform the hospitality landscape, says Hilton’s Alan Watts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Alan Watts, President of Hilton’s Asia Pacific region, noted that India's current travel infrastructure development is experiencing a transformation akin to the US superhighway boom of the 1950s.

By  CNBC - TV18 | Shibani GharatDec 11, 2024 10:52 PM
India's hospitality industry is poised for a remarkable transformation, and Hilton is at the forefront of this revolution.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Alan Watts, President of Hilton’s Asia Pacific region, noted that India's current travel infrastructure development is experiencing a transformation akin to the US superhighway boom of the 1950s.

He believes the country’s rapid infrastructure development—spanning new airports, expressways, and fast rail networks—is reshaping the travel landscape, making it a fertile ground for tourism and hospitality growth. With one of the world’s youngest populations, a burgeoning middle class, and an impressive GDP growth trajectory, India is quickly becoming a central focus for global travel giants like Hilton.

“We’re seeing an explosion in domestic travel that’s only set to increase as more people join the middle class,” he says, citing transformative projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plans for 100 new airports.

Additionally, Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisory at Ogilvy India shared his views on winning the 2024 LIA Legend Award and key learnings from the year so far.


First Published on Dec 11, 2024 10:52 PM

