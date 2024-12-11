Infrastructure boom in India poised to transform the hospitality landscape, says Hilton’s Alan Watts

ADVERTISEMENT
India's hospitality industry is poised for a remarkable transformation, and Hilton is at the forefront of this revolution.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Alan Watts, President of Hilton’s Asia Pacific region, noted that India's current travel infrastructure development is experiencing a transformation akin to the US superhighway boom of the 1950s.
He believes the country’s rapid infrastructure development—spanning new airports, expressways, and fast rail networks—is reshaping the travel landscape, making it a fertile ground for tourism and hospitality growth. With one of the world’s youngest populations, a burgeoning middle class, and an impressive GDP growth trajectory, India is quickly becoming a central focus for global travel giants like Hilton.
“We’re seeing an explosion in domestic travel that’s only set to increase as more people join the middle class,” he says, citing transformative projects such as the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plans for 100 new airports.
Hilton recently announced the launch of its Spark brand in India, targeting the rising middle-class demographic. With 150 properties planned in partnership with the Embassy Group, Spark aims to offer budget-conscious travelers a taste of Hilton’s renowned hospitality. “This is our most price-sensitive brand, and it’s designed for entry-level travelers,” Watts explains. Drawing parallels to the success of Hampton by Hilton during America’s mid-century travel boom, Watts believes Spark is poised to replicate that success in India.
Additionally, Piyush Pandey, Chief Advisory at Ogilvy India shared his views on winning the 2024 LIA Legend Award and key learnings from the year so far.