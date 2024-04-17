LightFury Games secures 8.5 mn in its fundraising round

LightFury Games, a gaming company in India, announced the closure of its maiden fundraising round, securing a total investment of USD 8.5 million. The round was led by Blume Ventures and other investors including MIXI, Gemba Capital, and Angels, with participation from notable individuals such as Kunal Shah, and Gaurav Munjal.

Lightfury is founded by Karan Shroff, former chief marketing officer (CMO) and partner of Unacademy, Anurag Banerjee, gaming industry veteran and Tina Balachandran, former executive of Unacademy and Tencent Games.

Shroff, CEO and Co-Founder of LightFury Games said, “I am thrilled to be joining hands with bonafide leaders and industry veterans to launch LightFury Games. The size of the gaming market in India is on the rise and it is an excellent time for us to bring our expertise into the industry. We intend to utilize the capital to focus on developing high-quality cutting-edge AAA titles in India, establishing our game studios in both India and in the UK; and hiring top-tier talent in the country to put India on the global map.”

Shroff further emphasized the significance of creating AAA titles in the Indian market, stating, "Creating successful AAA titles in the Indian market and establish a Tencent-like presence originating from India, is what we are excited to bring to the fore.” He continued, “It would necessitate building the finest expertise and leveraging state-of-the-art technological innovations to ensure top-tier gameplay quality.”

Banerjee joins as co-founder and CPTO, bringing expertise from studios like Ubisoft, Rocksteady Studios, WB Games Montreal and Improbable. Having built and shipped many Billion Dollar Titles, Anurag’s gaming prowess has already left a significant impact with multiple titles under the Assassin’s Creed franchise and Batman: Arkham franchise, his most recent AAA title being Suicide Squad-Kill the Justice League.

Besides these, Anurag has also successfully shipped several other AA and AAA games in his journey. Tina, previously Senior VP at Unacademy and HR Director at Tencent Games, joins LightFury Games as Co-Founder and Chief People and Operations Officer. With a track record of scaling organizations and leading cultural initiatives, Tina brings invaluable expertise to LightFury Games. Her extensive experience in the gaming sector played a pivotal role in Tencent's expansion in India.