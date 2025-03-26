            

Madison Media wins Media AOR of Nexus Select Malls

The company currently has 18 malls across 14 cities in India.

By  Storyboard18Mar 26, 2025 9:42 AM
Madison Media wins Media AOR of Nexus Select Malls
Nexus Select Malls features a curated mix of national and international brands. The agency will help the brand maximize visibility through targeted marketing strategies and enhanced brand presence.

Madison Media, a unit of Madison World has recently won the Media AOR for Nexus Select Malls. The agency will be responsible for both traditional and digital media mandate that includes TV, Print, Radio, Cinema, Outdoor, Digital Branding and Activation.

Nexus Select Malls features a curated mix of national and international brands. The agency will help the brand maximize visibility through targeted marketing strategies and enhanced brand presence. The company currently has 18 malls across 14 cities in India.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Nishank Joshi, Chief Marketing Officer at Nexus Select Malls, commented, “At Nexus, we are constantly evolving to stay ahead of the curve, ensuring that our shoppers find us wherever they engage with media. With our robust online-offline presence through our malls and a deep understanding of consumer behavior and media consumption habits that Madison Media has, we believe this partnership will further strengthen our integrated marketing approach across online and offline platforms. Their strategic insights and proven track record will help us amplify our brand communication, enhance shopper engagement, and drive footfalls across our portfolio of malls. We look forward to this partnership setting new benchmarks in omnichannel retail marketing."

Sharing her thoughts, Vandana Ramakrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace, said, "Our partnership with Nexus Select Malls presents an exciting opportunity to redefine omnichannel retail marketing. In today’s ever-evolving landscape, success lies in seamlessly integrating data, creativity, and strategic media to drive meaningful consumer engagement. With Nexus’s innovative approach and extensive retail presence, our goal is to localize effectively while simultaneously strengthening brand affinity and delivering tangible business results. Together, we look forward to setting new benchmarks in how retail brands connect with shoppers across platforms."


Tags
First Published on Mar 26, 2025 9:42 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Brand Origins: Haldiram’s - From a Small Bikaner Shop to a Global Snack Empire

Brand Origins: Haldiram’s - From a Small Bikaner Shop to a Global Snack Empire

Brand Marketing

Instagram rolls out new school partnership program to address bullying

Instagram rolls out new school partnership program to address bullying

How it Works

Over 55% of retailers report an ROI of over 10% from their AI investment: KPMG

Over 55% of retailers report an ROI of over 10% from their AI investment: KPMG

Brand Marketing

Meta tests AI-generated comment suggestions on Instagram

Meta tests AI-generated comment suggestions on Instagram

How it Works

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

Brand Marketing

No more business class for Air India staff as airline focuses on customers

No more business class for Air India staff as airline focuses on customers

Brand Marketing

Zypp Electric cuts jobs weeks after fundraising, follows Ola Electric’s lead

Zypp Electric cuts jobs weeks after fundraising, follows Ola Electric’s lead