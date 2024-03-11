comScore            

Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates Mumbai's longest intra-city underground road

Bajaj Electricals announced its role in the lighting solutions for the project.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, featuring twin tunnels stretching from Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshani Park spanning 3.93 kilometers, presented unique challenges in tunnel lighting design and implementation.

Maharashtra’s CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated Mumbai's longest intra-city underground road today. Bajaj Electricals announced its role in the lighting solutions for the project.

The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, featuring twin tunnels stretching from Princess Street Flyover to Priyadarshani Park spanning 3.93 kilometers, presented unique challenges in tunnel lighting design and implementation. Bajaj Electricals has deployed state-of-the-art LED technology and smart control systems to ensure optimal visibility, safety, and energy efficiency throughout the tunnels.

Bajaj Electricals' solution for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project comprises best-in-class LED luminaires and a sophisticated smart lighting control system. The high-performance LED fixtures feature a specialized tunnel lighting optics design, meticulously engineered to deliver optimal illumination throughout the tunnels. These luminaires are equipped with fire retardant polycarbonate lenses, compliant with UL94, V0 Grade standards, ensuring complete safety in the event of emergencies. Complementing this advanced lighting technology is a dynamic lighting control system that seamlessly adjusts brightness levels in real-time, based on prevailing conditions such as traffic flow and weather. Moreover, Bajaj Electricals has integrated this control system with the MCGM - Command and Control Centre, providing authorities with enhanced monitoring and control capabilities for improved operational efficiency and safety.

Anuj Poddar, Managing Director & CEO of Bajaj Electricals commented, “As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we recognise the significance of our role in shaping the future of urban infrastructure. Our cutting-edge lighting solutions not only illuminate the coastal road tunnel but also serve as beacons of safety and efficiency, guiding the way forward for Mumbai dwellers. This project epitomises our commitment to engineering excellence and underscores our unwavering resolve to illuminate the path towards a brighter, safer tomorrow."

Rajesh Naik, Head of Lighting Business at Bajaj Electricals said, "At Bajaj Electricals, we are honored to have played a pivotal role in illuminating Mumbai's longest intra-city tunnels. Our relentless pursuit of excellence in lighting technology has empowered us to overcome unique challenges and deliver solutions. This project stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our vision of a brighter future."

