Jobs in tech: Apple seeks marketing and communications leaders in India

As Apple expands its footprint in India amid global shifts, the company opens senior marketing roles and outlines a bold vision for communications leadership.

By  Storyboard18May 5, 2025 2:52 PM
Apple is ramping up its focus on India, both as a strategic market and a global manufacturing hub. Pranav Shroff, Head of Digital Marketing at Apple India, announced on LinkedIn that the tech giant has published two key leadership roles for its India marketing team.

According to Apple's official communications, the company is looking to hire seasoned professionals to lead its communications efforts in India.

The roles span across Corporate and Consumer PR, with responsibilities ranging from strategic planning to hands-on media relations, product launch storytelling, and ecosystem alignment.

The position also involves close coordination with multiple teams including Product Marketing, Retail, Sales, Legal, and more.

The hiring spree comes amid a flurry of Apple-related developments globally and in India.

Recently, Apple narrowly avoided a significant supply chain crisis after the White House announced a steep 125% tariff on Chinese imports. In a last minute decision, however, the Biden administration exempted consumer electronics—sparing Apple's flagship products like iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks from potentially disruptive cost hikes.

In a related move that underscores Apple's growing commitment to India, the company is reportedly planning to shift the assembly of all iPhones sold in the US to India by next year. With manufacturing costs rising in China and geopolitical tensions escalating, India is increasingly seen as the next big manufacturing base for Apple.


First Published on May 5, 2025 2:52 PM

